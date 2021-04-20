Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.