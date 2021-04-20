Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

