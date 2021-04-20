Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $858.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 340,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

