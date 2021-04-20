RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.95

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.95 ($39.94) and traded as high as €34.52 ($40.61). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.22 ($40.26), with a volume of 2,887,568 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.95.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

