Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $503,814.22 and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,172.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.63 or 0.04083225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.00478736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $947.79 or 0.01687292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00708955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.71 or 0.00546015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00433755 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00245218 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,067,293 coins and its circulating supply is 28,949,980 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

