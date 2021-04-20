Sabal Trust CO Acquires 2,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 264,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

