Sabal Trust CO Acquires 5,721 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 74,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

