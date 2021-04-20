Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,389. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.