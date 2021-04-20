Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7,848.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 58,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $222.75. 131,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

