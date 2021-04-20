Sabal Trust CO Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. 53,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,356. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

