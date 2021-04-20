Sabal Trust CO Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,746.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,072 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

