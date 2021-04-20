Sabal Trust CO Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.90. 5,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.88 and its 200-day moving average is $347.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

