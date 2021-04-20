Sabal Trust CO Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 321,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.