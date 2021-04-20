Sabal Trust CO Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. 5,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

