Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.94. 9,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

