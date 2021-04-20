Sabal Trust CO Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5,142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $804.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

