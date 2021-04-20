Sabal Trust CO Has $22.58 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

