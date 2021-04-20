Sabal Trust CO Has $32.31 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.6% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.48. 144,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

