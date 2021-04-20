Sabal Trust CO Has $32.97 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $198.80. 40,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $176.17. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.