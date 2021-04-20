Sabal Trust CO Purchases 18,866 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

