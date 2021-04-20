Sabal Trust CO Purchases 8,616 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE USB traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

