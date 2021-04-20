Sabal Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

