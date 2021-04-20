Sabal Trust CO Sells 3,761 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

INTC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. 526,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $255.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

