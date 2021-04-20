Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 5.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 67,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,001,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,839,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

