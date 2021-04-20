SAFE DEAL Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $432,946.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00009636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004459 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.94 or 0.00980934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00662842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,194.32 or 0.99871479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 482,459 coins and its circulating supply is 455,317 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

