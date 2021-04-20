Safe Haven Price Down 18% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and $8.78 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.03 or 0.01270797 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

