SafeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $225.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $225.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,476.36 or 1.00105045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00562031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00377266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.00856128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

