Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Safehold worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Safehold by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.