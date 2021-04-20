SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Cap of $312,622.27

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $312,622.27 and approximately $1,613.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00034331 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001554 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,627,660 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

