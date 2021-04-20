salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.76. 155,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average of $232.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

