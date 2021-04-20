salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.