Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $827.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SBH opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

