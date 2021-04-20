SALT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,516.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $45.87 million and $147,516.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.98 or 0.00637905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

