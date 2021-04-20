Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

