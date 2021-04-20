San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend of $0.03

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SJT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.48.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

