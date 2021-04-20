Sapien (SPN) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Sapien coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Sapien has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $4,915.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapien has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Sapien Coin Profile

SPN is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

