Savix (SVX) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Savix has a market cap of $1.46 million and $326,863.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.53 or 0.00038265 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.98 or 0.00637905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,988 coins and its circulating supply is 67,831 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

