Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.27 ($9.73). 1,398,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.58. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

