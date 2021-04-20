Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €8.27 ($9.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.58. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.