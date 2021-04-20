Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.80 ($10.35) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

Shares of SHA opened at €8.27 ($9.73) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

