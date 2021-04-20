Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

