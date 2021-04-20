Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,175. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

