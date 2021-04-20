Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 2,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,615. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.