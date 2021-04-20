Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 23.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.35. 4,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

