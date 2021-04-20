Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,118. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45.

