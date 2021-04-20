Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

