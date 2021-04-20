Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,172 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of STX opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

