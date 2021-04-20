Seaport Global Securities Comments on O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OI opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

