Secure Energy Services (SES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.69. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.20%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,843,510.59.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.