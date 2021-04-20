SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $999.45

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 999.45 ($13.06) and last traded at GBX 996.78 ($13.02), with a volume of 435365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988.60 ($12.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a market cap of £11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 933.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 937.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.